Make us your home page
Instagram

USF Federal Credit Union acquires a Sarasota-based credit union

  • By Tierra Smith, Times Staff Writer

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 11:51am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

TAMPA — USF Federal Credit Union is expanding into Sarasota and Manatee counties through a merger with a Sarasota-based credit union.

Related News/Archive

Under the deal announced Wednesday, West Coast Federal Employees Credit Union, which has more than 2,500 members, is joining the Tampa-based USF FCU.

"This partnership is a perfect example of how credit unions, working together, can find innovative opportunities to improve products and services for all members," West Coast Federal credit union president Marie Peet said in a release.

The National Credit Union Association approved the merger, which took effect July 1. The combined financial institution has more than $600 million in total assets and over 62,000 members.

West Coast Federal credit union can now service the more than 2,000 students and 300 employees at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. By the end of the year, all USF alumni, including the 17,000 in that region, will be able to use two Sarasota area branches.

Contact Tierra Smith at tsmith@ tampabay.com or (414) 702-5006. Follow @bytierrasmith.

USF Federal Credit Union acquires a Sarasota-based credit union 07/05/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 12:46pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...

  1. Rays say move Tampa's Confederate monument, Lightning won't weigh in

    7/07/17 BusinessBy Steve Contorno, Times Staff Writer

    TAMPA

    The Tampa Bay Rays are in favor of removing a 106-year-old Confederate monument from its current location in downtown Tampa, the baseball team told the Tampa Bay Times on Friday.

    Activists gather last month to protest the Confederate monument at the old county courthouse in Tampa. County commissioners may reconsider the issue.

  2. Tampa man charged with assaulting Delta flight attendants

    7/07/17 NationAssociated Press

    SEATTLE — A flight attendant broke a wine bottle over the head of a Tampa man who lunged for an exit door and fought with other passengers during a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing, but it didn't faze him, an FBI agent wrote in charging papers filed Friday.

    A Delta flight to Beijing was forced to turn around and return to Seattle after a passenger tried to open an exit door about 45 minutes into the flight Thursday evening. [Image from KIRO video]

  3. Florida has second-highest number of airline passengers

    7/07/17 AirlinesTimes Staff

    Florida has the second highest number of airline passengers behind California. That's according to preliminary data for 2016 released Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration and Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

    Florida has the second-most airline passengers in the country, preliminary 2016 Federal Aviation Administration data says. | [Times file photo]

  4. Walmart hosting celebration for remodeled Clearwater store

    7/07/17 RetailBy Malena Carollo, Times Staff Writer

    Walmart will host a re-opening celebration for its Clearwater store July 21. The Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 1803 N. Highland Ave., was remodeled to include a larger bakery with breads, a new light wall in the cosmetics department, a Walmart Pickup and wider aisles. It is currently open to customers.

    Walmart is hosting a re-opening for its remodeled Clearwater location. | [Times file photo]

  5. Mom got haunting phone call from son as molten slag hit him in Big Bend accident

    7/07/17 AccidentsBy Anastasia Dawson, Times Staff Writer

    WIMAUMA — Antonio "Marro" Navarrete was 21, in love for the first time and soon to become a dad. He wanted to find a home for his family before the baby arrived in October. The new job he started June 26, earning $12 an hour as a contracted maintenance worker with Brace Industrial Group, made that seem …

    Antonio "Marro" Navarrete, 21, died Wednesday, days after he was burned in an accident involving a slag tank at Tampa Electric Co.'s Big Bend Power Station. [Special to the Times]