USF Federal Credit Union acquires a Sarasota-based credit union

TAMPA — USF Federal Credit Union is expanding into Sarasota and Manatee counties through a merger with a Sarasota-based credit union.

Under the deal announced Wednesday, West Coast Federal Employees Credit Union, which has more than 2,500 members, is joining the Tampa-based USF FCU.

"This partnership is a perfect example of how credit unions, working together, can find innovative opportunities to improve products and services for all members," West Coast Federal credit union president Marie Peet said in a release.

The National Credit Union Association approved the merger, which took effect July 1. The combined financial institution has more than $600 million in total assets and over 62,000 members.

West Coast Federal credit union can now service the more than 2,000 students and 300 employees at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. By the end of the year, all USF alumni, including the 17,000 in that region, will be able to use two Sarasota area branches.

Contact Tierra Smith at tsmith@ tampabay.com or (414) 702-5006. Follow @bytierrasmith.